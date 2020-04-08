Coronavirus Tests Must Be Free In Government, Private Labs: Top Court

The government must ensure coronavirus tests are free in both state-run and private diagnostic labs, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

While coronavirus tests are already free at government hospitals, private labs cannot be allowed to charge up to Rs 4,500 for the test, the top court ruled.

"We find prima facie substance in the submission of petitioner that at this time of national calamity permitting private Labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation test of COVID-19 may not be within means of a large part of population of this country and no person be deprived to undergo the COVID-19 test due to non- payment of capped amount of Rs 4,500," the Supreme Court said.

"The private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis," it added.

"We thus are satisfied that the petitioner has made out a case for issuing a direction to the respondents to issue necessary direction to accredited private labs to conduct free of cost COVID-19 test," the court said.

"The question as to whether the private Laboratories carrying free of cost COVID-19 tests are entitled for any reimbursement of expenses incurred shall be considered later on," the top court added.