Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen Next Week For Classes 10, 12

Only 25 students will be allowed in each class, Chief Minister Palaniswami said. (Representational)

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on January 19 for students from Class 10 and 12 with COVID-19 safety norms, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said today. The decision has been taken in favour of the students who are due to appear in the upcoming board examinations, he said.

"95 per cent of parents want schools to reopen. Only 25 students will be allowed in each class. Also, Covid cases have been gradually reducing in all the districts in the state," he said.

He added that immunity boosting tablets will be distributed to students at schools.

The administration of several schools had requested the education department to allow them to reopen before annual exams so that students can do a final revision.

Thousands of schools across the country have been shut since the pandemic reached India early last year and a lockdown was enforced. Many have started reopening only in recent times.

Tamil Nadu has 6,971 active COVID-19 cases, 8,07,744 recoveries and 12,228 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.