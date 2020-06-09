Tamil Nadu Reports Over 1,600 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Jump

Tamil Nadu has reported 34,914 coronavirus cases so far (File)

In a new high, Tamil Nadu today recorded 1,685 positive coronavirus cases in a single day with 21 deaths, taking the infection tally to 34,914 and death count to 307 in the state, the government said.

Chennai's share of new cases was 1,242 and the state capital's count of infections stood at 24,545, a health department bulletin said.

Though the state's tally of total infected people rose to 34,914, the active cases were 16,279 and 798 patients got discharged today from various hospitals.

18,325 people have recovered in the state so far.

In total, 16 people died of comorbid conditions, the government said.