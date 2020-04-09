Surveillance Increased To Contain Coronavirus Spread, Cases Near 6,000 Mark

Amid rising cases, authorities announced strict measures to enforce the lockdown. (Representational)

From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states today beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases neared 6,000 with at least 169 dead.

The centre also announced a Rs 15,000 crore "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package", while Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.

Several other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh said they will take a final decision in the coming days on whether to extend or not the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which entered its 16th day.

Fresh cases were reported from Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and West Bengal, among other places, while Maharashtra saw its tally of confirmed infections nearing 1,300 with at least 72 deaths.

The Union Home Ministry's evening update said at least 169 people have died across the country with 5,865 total cases so far. The ministry said 591 new cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country and the rate of those confirming positive has ranged between 3-5 per cent in the last one and half months without showing any substantial increase.

Of the 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, eight were from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as per the Ministry.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 72, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with each recording 16 deaths and Delhi at nine. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telangana has recorded seven deaths.

The Union Health Ministry also stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments (PPEs) by healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients amid concerns over their dwindling numbers in the country.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said there is no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of PPEs and the government is making all efforts to augment their supply further.