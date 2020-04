Suggestions To Centre On COVID-19 'Acted Upon In Miserly Way': Sonia Gandhi

Coronavirus has increased disturbingly both in spread and speed in the past three weeks but suggestions to the government have been acted on "only partially and in a miserly way", Congress president Sonia Gandhi said today, opening a key leadership meeting of her party. The government had failed to show "compassion and alacrity" in softening the impact of the lockdown, she said.



The Congress president said she had written several times to Prime Minister Modi, offered constructive cooperation and also made suggestions to alleviate the suffering of both rural and urban people.

"Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Central Government is conspicuous by its absence," Mrs Gandhi said.

