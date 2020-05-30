'Sharing Some Articles With You': PM Recaps Vikas Yatra On His Website

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi has been holding video conferences on the pandemic

A year into his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a series of articles that focus on policy decisions the National Democratic Alliance or NDA government has taken after coming to power in 2014.

"Was going through some of the articles on the Vikas Yatra section. I commend all the volunteers who have put this section together and created diverse content that gives a comprehensive picture of the work done by the Central Government. Am also sharing some articles with you," PM Modi tweeted on a day when a long letter written by him and addressed to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic was published.

"Vikas Yatra" (journey of development) is a section on PM Modi's personal website that details major decisions and their impact on various sectors.

"India is extremely proud of our farmers. They work day and night to feed the nation. We are energising the agriculture sector with reforms and measures that improve the lives of farmers, ensure better markets and eliminate the role of middlemen," PM Modi tweeted along with a link that takes to a page focussed on self-reliant agriculture.

India is extremely proud of our farmers. They work day and night to feed the nation.



We are energising the agriculture sector with reforms and measures that improve the lives of farmers, ensure better markets and eliminate the role of middlemen. https://t.co/GWdp3DlOxL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

He also shared a link on healthcare, a key issue amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the country reporting the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died. India saw 7,964 fresh cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,73,763 cases, according to data shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

"In the times to come, healthcare will assume even greater importance. We in India have been working to create a system where the poor have access to top quality and affordable healthcare," PM Modi tweeted.

In the times to come, healthcare will assume even greater importance. We in India have been working to create a system where the poor have access to top quality and affordable healthcare. https://t.co/X3nIjsNo1I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

Moving on to other sectors, the Prime Minister shared details of India's move for self-sufficiency in defence.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges to everyone globally. Naturally, India is also affected... Nations that influence the direction of global geostrategic policy are self-reliant in defence capabilities. Self-reliance is the key to emerging as a global power," the article on defence on PM Modi's website says.

In today's letter, PM Modi pinned his hopes of economic turnaround on the "strength of 130 crore Indians", and said they can "surprise as well as inspire the world".