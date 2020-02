Kerala reported first case of coronavirus on Thursday. (File)

India's second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, three days after the southern state reported country's first case. The patient, who has a travel history from virus-hit China, has been isolated in a hospital, Union Health Ministry said today.

"Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement read.