Rs 1 Lakh To Every Family That Lost Loved Ones To Covid In Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus: Deaths in India due to COVID-19 in the second wave have been high (AFP)

Families in Madhya Pradesh who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 will be compensated with Rs 1 lakh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today.

"We tried our best to save the loved ones of every family, but many families lost their members, despite all our efforts. Words of sympathy aren't enough for them as they've suffered irreparable loss. So every family which lost a member due to the deadly viral infection during the pandemic's second wave will be granted Rs 1 lakh," the Chief Minister said at an online meeting with BJP MLAs in Indore.

Since March, when the second wave of the pandemic hit Madhya Pradesh, the state has lost some 3,500 lives to Covid.

On May 14, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5,000 per month to children orphaned by Covid; free ration, free education and interest-free loan.

Three days later, Mr Chouhan announced two schemes for families of government employees who died due to Covid. He said there will be a government job for one family member of every government employee who died due to Covid, and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of employees who died.

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,952 fresh Covid cases, 88 deaths and 9,746 recoveries during the last 24 hours. The day's positivity rate declined to 6.3 per cent, the lowest single-day positivity rate in the last 65 days.