Record One-Day COVID-19 Deaths In India (4,529), 2.67 Lakh Fresh Cases

India Covid Cases: So far, over 2.83 lakh people have died due to Covid.

Despite a marginal decline in daily Covid cases, India continues to see a record surge in deaths linked to coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 4,529 deaths - highest in a day since the pandemic broke - and 2.67 lakh fresh infections were reported as the country battles a deadly second wave.

The government on Tuesday said only 1.8 per cent of the country's population has contracted the virus so far. "Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 per cent of the population. We can not let our guards down, hence continued focus on containment is critical," a top official said.

Many states - scrambling to get enough doses - are still not able to step up the vaccination drive. The centre, however, said over 1.94 crore doses are still available with the states to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured: "Vaccination is an effective means of fight Covid and we should together remove all misgivings about it. We are making relentless efforts to increase vaccine supply in a big way."

India has witnessed deaths of 270 doctors ever since it was hit by the second wave, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday. The list of the doctors who died includes former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal, who died to the deadly COVID-19 virus on Monday.