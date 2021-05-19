Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Stands At 2.52 Crore, Over 2.78 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus Latest Updates: India's recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent. (File)

India's COVID-19 death count climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single-day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data showed.

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.

The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's daily coronavirus case figure has dropped below the 1,000-mark after over 10 weeks. The Maharashtra capital, which had been ravaged by the dangerous second wave of Covid infections in April, on Tuesday logged just 953 cases, lowest since March 2. However, testing has sharply declined compared to the April levels.

The city on Tuesday reported 44 deaths in a day. The positivity rate in Mumbai was 5.31 per cent - way lower than the April figures. Its recovery rate has also improved to 93 per cent; the doubling rate rests at 255 days.

Mumbai had reported 849 cases on March 2. The next few weeks, however, were extremely challenging as it was hit by an unprecedented surge, which took the city's health infrastructure to the verge of collapse.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases:

May 19, 2021 06:18 (IST) US Civil Rights To Ask Biden For 60 Million Vaccine Doses To India

Eminent American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson is urging President Joe Biden to release 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of thee pandemic in the world.

Rev. Jackson will be joined by a number of prominent Indian leaders in the national capital on Wednesday, to make a public appeal to Biden for more humanitarian aid, according to a community statement.



May 19, 2021 06:02 (IST) As Covid Graph Declines, Vacant Hospital Beds Increase In Delhi

The declining number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has resulted in increase in the number of vacant beds and intensive care units in the city's hospitals, giving much needed respite to its citizens. On Tuesday, of the total available beds, 12,907 were vacant while 14,805 were occupied.

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases - the lowest single-day rise since April 5 - and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.