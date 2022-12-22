India Steps Up Measures To Avoid China-Like Surge: 10 Developments

Two per cent of the travellers will have to give samples, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said. They will be allowed to go and the RT-PCR tests will be carried out; protocol says they will be contacted if there's a positive case, and a decision on line of treatment be taken.

The government has no plan yet to stop flights from countries where new cases have been reported. 'We don't have any direct flights to or from China," the minister underlined. "It is our endeavor to stop the virus from coming to India, and that travel should not be interrupted either."

As for masks and any other strict measures in view of the recent spurt in China, Mr Mandaviya said states have been "advised to ensure protocol is followed", but there is no mandate yet.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

This is in line with what the minister had said on Wednesday after a meeting of an expert group. Government officials have been saying there is no need to panic.

In view of the festive season ahead, states have been asked to be alert, and create awareness about masks, sanitisers and social distancing," the minister told the Lok Sabha, speaking in Hindi.

India, too, has the presence of a sub-variant of the Omicron variant, called BF.7, which is driving the new surge in China. Its four cases have been reported in India — the first one in July and the latest in November. Overall cases in India continue to be relatively meagre at fewer than 200 daily for several days now.

The BF.7 variant has been detected in several other countries, including the US and UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection, news agency PTI reported.