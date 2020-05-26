'Lockdown Failed, What Next': Rahul Gandhi's Question For Centre

Rahul Gandhi today questioned what was the Centre's plan for going forward.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today questioned the Centre's plan to control coronavirus in the days ahead, pointing out that the infections have been spiraling, defying the expectations of the government. Prime Minster Narendra Modi, he said, had promised that the infections will decline by the end of May, but the numbers clearly show it has not.

Asserting that the nationwide lockdown has "failed" at a virtual media conference this morning, Mr Gandhi said, "What is the Central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country? The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected".

India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising", he added.