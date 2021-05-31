'Dagger In Mother India's Heart': Rahul Gandhi On Centre's Vaccine Policy

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the pandemic. (FILE)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the central government has a "zero vaccine policy" which is acting as a "dagger in Mother India's heart".

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-COVID the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

"Modi Govt's non vaccination strategy is a dagger in Bharat Mata's heart. Tragic truth," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that "97 percent of Indians are poorer post-COVID".

Mr Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.

It said Mr Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled states as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)