9 COVID-19 Cases Reported At Army-Run Quarantine Unit In Rajasthan

The civilians were screened at the airport before being taken to the Jaisalmer quarantine facility.

Nine people at a quarantine facility run by the army in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have tested positive for coronavirus.

482 people, who were flown back from Iran in several batches, are at the Army Wellness Centre quarantine facility in Jaisalmer. Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak.

Six quarantine facilities across the country are being operated by the armed forces. These are at Hindan near Delhi, Manesar in Gurgaon, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ghatkopar in Mumbai and Chennai.

1,059 civilian evacuees from countries like Italy, Iran and Malaysia are housed in these quarantine centres.