Punjab Gets Its First Plasma Bank For COVID-19 Patients

Punjab on Tuesday got its first plasma bank at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital where those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus can donate their blood plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients.

State's Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni inaugurated the facility through video conference and said it will play a vital role in the fight against the pandemic.

Multiple trials of plasma therapy have been successfully conducted in the state that paved the way for the establishment of the plasma bank, he said.

The plasma bank is equipped with two plasma machines while a third machine would be introduced soon.

The minister also said, "We have no shortage of testing kits for antibody testing and latest testing equipment will be available soon." He appealed to all recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate plasma.

Member of Parliament from Patiala Preneet Kaur also attended the inaugural function through video conference.

Principal Secretary (Department of Medical Education and Research) DK Tewari said the Rajindra Hospital has a 600-bed isolation facility for COVID-19 patients with 100 per cent oxygen supply to each bed, besides 54 ventilators for critically ill patients.

He said that the number of ventilators would be raised to 100 in the coming days.