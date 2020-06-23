Punjab Allows Hotels, Restaurant, Marriage Halls With 50% Capacity

The Punjab government had extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 (File)

Restaurants, hotels and marriage halls will be allowed to function in Punjab with 50 per cent capacity but the establishments will be responsible for the maintenance of COVID-19 precautions, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Tuesday. Bars will remain closed but delivery of liquor to hotel rooms is allowed, a government statement said.

"Keeping in view concerns of the Industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the SoP and observe full precautions," Mr Singh tweeted.

Keeping in view concerns of the Industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the SoP and observe full precautions. #MissionFatehpic.twitter.com/MieXy9gK25 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 23, 2020

The Punjab government had extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 after the centre last month announced several relaxations under what it called 'Unlock 1'. Malls, restaurants and places of worship were allowed by the central government with precautions to reopen the economy, which had been stalled for weeks because of the pandemic. Several states, however, had exercised caution amid the rising number of cases.

The Punjab government earlier this month had allowed restaurants and hotels to function without the "dine-in" facility.

"Restaurants are allowed 'dine-in' facility till 8 pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. The management will comply with the SoP attached herewith," the state government statement said today.

"Restaurants in Hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals up to 50% of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less. These restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but the timings, for both the hotel guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 pm," it said, adding," Bars shall remain closed. However, liquor can be served in the rooms and restaurants".

Marriages, other social functions, "open-air" parties can be organised with no more than 50 guests, excluding catering staff.

"The size of Banquet Hall and venue for 50 persons shall at least be 5,000 sq. feet based on requirement of 10' x10' area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing. The Bars shall, continue to remain closed. However, liquor can be served in the function as per the Excise Policy of the State," the statement said.

Punjab has reported 4,235 coronavirus cases including 101 deaths.