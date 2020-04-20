Probe Launched Into Issuing Pass To Bihar MLA To Fetch Daughter From Kota

Coronavirus: The MLA has claimed his daughter was getting depressed in Kota (File)

The Bihar government has ordered an inquiry into the issuing of a travel pass in favour of an MLA belonging to the ruling BJP, who brought back his teenage daughter from Kota in Rajasthan, amid the ongoing lockdown.

The incident has triggered outrage from the opposition parties which accused the Nitish Kumar government of extending favours to the elite while opposing return of the migrant workers stranded because of the lockdown.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, the inquiry has been ordered by the general administration to look into aspects like whether the pass was issued by a competent authority.

He also said action may be taken against officials concerned, if any anomaly was detected in issuing of the pass.

Information and Public Relations Department Minister Neeraj Kumar, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, said, "People should rest assured that if any illegally has been committed in issuing of the pass, those guilty will be injected with an administrative shot."

Anil Singh, who represents Hisua assembly segment in Nawada district, had travelled to the Rajasthan town on April 16, and returned with his 17-year-old daughter two days later.

The MLA has claimed that he had to rush to Kota since his daughter had begun to suffer from "depression" after her classes were suspended, following the lockdown and most of her inmates at her hostel had left for their homes.

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, among others, reacted sharply to the development and accused the Bihar chief minister of being "insensitive" to hundreds of other students who belong to ordinary families, in addition to lakhs of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country.

The state's chief secretary had last week shot off an angry letter to the Union home secretary, registering a protest against the District Magistrate of Kota for granting travel permission to about 40 people of the state, including students and their guardians.

A few days later, the chief minister expressed displeasure over his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for sending buses to bring students from the state, stranded in Kota, back to their homes, saying it was leading to a "mockery of the lockdown".

