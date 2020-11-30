PM To Chair All-Party Meet On Friday To Discuss COVID-19 Situation

PM Modi has been reviewing the development of coronavirus vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on Friday morning to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country, sources said. This is the second all-party meeting called by the government on coronavirus, which has affected over 94 lakh people across India, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to attend the meeting, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying, adding that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has reached out to floor leaders of all the parties.

While India has logged the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States, it is one of the countries with the lowest deaths per million population globally, the Health Ministry said this morning.

More than 88 lakh Covid patients have recovered and nearly 1.3 lakh deaths linked to Covid have been registered since the first case was reported from Kerala on January 30.

Amid a global race to find a Covid vaccine, the Prime Minister on Saturday visited the county's top vaccine hubs to personally review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process.

The visit, PM Modi's office said, was meant to help him get a "first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens".

Today, he held a virtual meeting with three teams developing COVID-19 vaccines, and sought suggestions and ideas on the regulatory processes. He urged the teams to make an extra effort to use simple language to inform the general public about the vaccine.

This is the fourth important meeting PM Modi has chaired in the last 10 days to review the efforts in India to develop a vaccine for the deadly virus.