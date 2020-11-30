Big Push For India's Covid Vaccine Plan, PM Reviews Progress With 3 Firms

PM Narendra Modi interacted with three teams involved on developing COVID-19 vaccine in India.

In a virtual meeting with three more teams developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions and ideas on the regulatory processes and related matters.

The suggestions were sought from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune, Biological E Ltd in Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, also in Hyderabad.

Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain etc. for delivering the vaccines were also discussed, as PM Modi urged the companies to make an extra effort to use simple language to inform the general public about the vaccine and other related matters, such as its efficacy.

This is the fourth important meeting PM Modi has chaired in the last 10 days to review the efforts in India to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

On November 20, he had chaired a high-level meeting with officials and scientists to take stock of the vaccine development initiatives, ongoing efforts to prepare a database of healthcare and frontline workers, augmentation of cold chains, enhancement of vaccine supply chain, and procurement of syringes and needles for mass vaccination drive, among other important issues.

Later, he held a review meeting with all chief ministers and lieutenant governors on vaccine delivery where the modalities of distribution and administration were discussed at the state level.

On November 28, he followed it up with a personal visit to the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad to review the development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to government, five vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in phases 2-3 and one is in phase-1-2.

The Prime Minister has appreciated the efforts made by scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine to end the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in China's Wuhan province late last year.

The novel coronavirus has since infected more than 6 crore people worldwide and cost more than 14.6 lakh lives.

India's Covid tally stands at 94.3 lakh with 1.37 lakh deaths.