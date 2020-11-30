India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 94-Lakh Mark, 38,772 Fresh Infections

Highest number of daily infections was reported from Kerala and Maharashtra, both with around 5,500 cases each, followed by Delhi with 4,900 cases. West Bengal continued to log around 3,500 daily cases ahead of about 2,500 cases in Rajasthan. Together these states account for 57 per cent of all new infections in India.

Kerala - which saw 5,643 fresh infections - has the second highest number of active cases in India at 64,719, right behind Maharashtra's almost 92,000 cases and above Delhi's 35,091. Past its delayed peak, the state's Covid death rate is less than the national average of about 1.5 per cent.

Delhi reported less than 5,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday with relatively low at 68 -- the last time the national capital reported lower deaths was on November 7. The figures bring relief to the authorities that have been fighting an unprecedented surge in infections which shot past the 8,600-peak on November 10.

To retain the gains made in controlling the pandemic in Delhi, where 50 per cent hospitals beds for Covid patients are available, the AAP government on Saturday issued work-from-home orders for 50 per cent of its employees "till December 31 or till further orders whichever is earlier". Private offices have also been advised to stagger timings and follow work-from-home as far as possible.

The government in Rajasthan, which has seen a renewed rise in infections after Diwali fuelled by record weddings, has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31. All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm.

Covid infection surge is also being recorded in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with 1,000-1,500 daily infections.

Amid the race for a coronavirus vaccine and apprehensions about a stronger second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams - Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's - involved in developing COVID-19 vaccines via video conferencing today.

Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection, the head of the global pharmaceutical industry group said on Friday.

New York City in USA, which logged more than 40 lakh new COVID-19 infections and over 35,000 coronavirus-related deaths in November alone, public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on December 7 with weekly testing. Decision was taken after people were frustrated to see schools close down again while gyms were allowed to operate and restaurants could offer indoor dining despite record infections.