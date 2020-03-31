Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi Shares Video Of Yoga Asan To Help Relieve Stress During Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices twice a week (File Photo)

In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week," he wrote on Twitter. Yoga Nidra is known for relieving stress.

"It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," he wrote. He shared a video each in English and Hindi.

Responding to a question during his monthly radio address to the nation 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the Prime Minister had said he would post the videos.

It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I'm sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.

"... some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It's possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," he said on Sunday.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to stop the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from being infected from the deadly virus in the absence of a vaccine or cure.