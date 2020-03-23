People Entering Assam To Be Stamped, Put On Home Quarantine For 14 Days

Public transport and commercial vehicles will remain off the roads in Assam till Tuesday.

People entering Assam from other states will be stamped and made to undergo home quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state government has decided. Assam and other northeastern states have not registered any cases of coronavirus so far.

The moves comes at a time the government has stepped up efforts across the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India has reported over 390 cases and seven deaths. Trains, metros and interstate bus services in the country have been stopped till March 31.

In Assam, those found on streets or in any public place before the completion of the home quarantine period will be booked immediately by the police, officials said.

The state had also extended PM Modi's "Janata Curfew" or self-imposed lockdown till 8 am today. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All public transport and commercial vehicles, including buses and tempos, will remain off the roads in Assam till Tuesday.

Other northeastern states too have introduced restrictions to prevent the entry of coronavirus into the region. While Meghalaya has gone into a partial lockown mode from today, large gatherings have been banned in Manipur. Partial lockdowns have been announced in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh till March 29 and March 31 respectively.

The centre on Sunday announced a lockdown in 75 districts across the country which saw confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19. Only essential items will be available in these districts.