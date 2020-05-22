Stop Violations During Lockdown4, Centre Tells States

Since the lockdown was imposed, thousands have been arrested for violating the restrictions. (File)

After complaints of multiple violations of the coronavirus lockdown across the country came, the central government, asked the states on Thursday to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions under the fourth phase of the shutdown which started May 18.

In a communication to all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there should be strict compliance of the order issued for night curfew - 7 pm to 7am - during which all non-essential activities are prohibited. The restriction on movement has been in place since May 4, when the central government announced an extension of the lockdown for the third time while allowing some factories and firms to start functioning while practising physical distancing.

Mr Bhalla said it was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Home Affairs, through media reports and others sources, that there are violations at various places in the implementation of its guidelines issued to check the spread of coronavirus in India.

"I would like to emphasise that the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines should be strictly implemented and all authorities in states and UTs (Union Territories) should take necessary steps to ensure the same," the Home Secretary said.

Since the lockdown started on March 25 to check the spread of Coronavirus disease in India, thousands of people have been arrested across states for violating the restrictions on movement. An increased number of violations have been reported in Phase 4, which started May 18, with more relaxations in place.

The government has, thus, asked companies to keep the remote working model in place wherever possible as some restrictions continue on public means of transport in orange and red zones. Some interstate trains and buses, besides those meant for movement of migrants, have also been allowed to ply. But, state governments can choose to grant or not grant permission to their counterparts depending on the spread of pandemic.