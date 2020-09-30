Over 62 Lakh Covid Cases In India, 80,472 New Cases; 97,497 Total Deaths

India remains the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released this morning.

The country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,40,441 active cases and almost 52 lakh recoveries, the government data shows. A total of 97,497 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. The country's fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.

According to the government data, with 86,428 more people having fought off COVID-19, the number of total recoveries stand at 51,87,825. The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday had said India has the highest number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease. The overall recovery rate in the country is 83.3 per cent.

Its daily positivity rate was 7.4 per cent as the Health Ministry conducted 10.86 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, over 11 lakh a day earlier. Till now, the country has conducted more than 7.4 crore tests.

Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours. Together these five states reported 44,519 or around 55.3 per cent of all new cases.

India remains the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, next only to the United States which has more than 72 lakh lakh cases with 21 lakh deaths. Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.38 crore.

COVID-19, which broke out in China's Wuhan less than a year ago, has claimed the lives of more than 10 lakh people across the world. The World Health Organization has warned that the global death count could more than double to two million before a successful vaccine is widely used - and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic.