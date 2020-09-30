Coronavirus Live Updates: At 51 Lakh, India Has Highest Covid Recoveries, Says Centre

A total of 96,318 people have died in India due to coronavirus till now. (File)

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths reported on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry data. For the first time in 28 days, coronavirus deaths over the one-day period have fallen below 1,000, government data shows.

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 51 lakh, which is highest in the world, and the last 10 lakh recoveries came about in 11 days, the Union Ministry of Health said sharing the "big picture" on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

As India's coronavirus tally stands at 61.45 lakh, 12 lakh short of USA's Covid count - the highest in the world - there has been concern over the new cases reported in India each day. The number has remained the highest in the world since August.

Sep 30, 2020 06:34 (IST) World Bank Seeks $12 Billion For COVID-19 Vaccine In Developing Nations

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against Covid-19. The bank has already implemented emergency response programs in 111 countries and the extra money, if approved, would be aimed at low- and middle-income countries.

"An effective and safe Covid-19 vaccine is the most promising path forward for the world to reopen safely," a World Bank spokesman said.

Sep 30, 2020 06:11 (IST) Disney To Lay Off 28,000 US Employees Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney announced Tuesday it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

Sep 30, 2020 05:55 (IST) China Ropes In More Countries For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

China has roped in more than a dozen countries to conduct the final phase trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccines, as it looks to stay ahead in the international race to immunise global population as part of its charm offensive to gain goodwill.

Across the world, in many countries, including Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Russia, thousands of people have been injected with experimental vaccines made by China's three front-running vaccine makers or soon will be, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday quoting company, government statements and media reports.

Sep 30, 2020 05:47 (IST) 7.1% Of Adults Exposed To Covid By August, Up From 0.73% By May: Centre

Around 7.1 per cent of India's adult population (aged 18 and above) showed evidence of exposure to the coronavirus by the end of August, the results of the second national sero-survey, conducted by top medical body ICMR between August 17 and September 22, have revealed. This is a massive increase from the 0.73 per cent logged in the first survey, which was conducted across the same 700 villages and urban wards as the second, between May 11 and June 4.

Worryingly, the findings of the second sero-survey showed there is still a considerable section of the population that has not yet been exposed to the virus and remains at risk of infection.