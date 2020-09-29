Indias Covid Cases Cross 61 Lakh, 70,589 New Cases; 96,318 Total Deaths

With 776 deaths, this is the first time in September that number of one-day deaths was under 1,000.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country now has 61,45,292 total cases of coronavirus.

According to the government data, with 84,877 more people having fought off COVID-19, the number of total recoveries crossed 51 lakh to stand at 51,01,398. The overall recovery rate in the country is 83 per cent.

A total of 96,318 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. This is the first time in September that the number of one-day deaths dropped to under 1,000. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to the coronavirus since September 2.

The country's fatality rate has dipped marginally to 1.5 per cent.

The country now has 9.47 lakh active cases of coronavirus. Its daily positivity rate was 6.1 per cent as the Health Ministry conducted 11,42,811 tests in the last 24 hours, over 7,09,394 a day earlier. Till now, the country has conducted more than 7.3 crore tests.