Over 48,000 Coronavirus Cases, 768 Deaths In India In 24 Hours

India's COVID-19 count rose to 15,31,669 after 48,513 people tested positive on Tuesday, while the death count increased by 768 to reach 34,193, figures from the Union Health Ministry showed. 9,88,029 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 64.50 per cent. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, , Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Maharashtra has recorded 3,91,440 cases, including 14,165 deaths so far. A medical survey of nearly 7,000 people in Mumbai has found that one in six or about 16 per cent of residents in the city had contracted the coronavirus. In slum areas, where lakhs of people live in cramped spaces usually sharing toilets, the number was a whopping 57 per cent. Mumbai recorded 717 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its lowest one-day rise in more than two months, taking the tally to 1,10,846, while 55 more patients died taking the total to 6,184, authorities said.