Over 29,000 New COVID-19 Cases In A Day Takes India's Total To 9.36 Lakh Cases

Coronavirus, India: More than 24 thousand deaths have been recorded so far.

A record 29,429 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's total to 9.36 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is the first time that India has reported more than 29,000 new patients in a single day.

A total of 24,309 patients have died so far; 582 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported in the last 24 hours. Nearly 6 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 62.23 per cent this morning.

The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 9.19 per cent.