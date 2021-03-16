Over 17,000 Covid Cases In One Day Since February 1 In Maharashtra

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported over 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today for the first time since February 1, according to government data. A total of 17,864 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Eighty-seven deaths were also reported during the 24-hour period.

This was the first time that COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 17,000-mark since February 1. Cases have been rising in the state since then and the state government has warned of another lockdown if people did not follow safety guidelines.

The fatality rate has been recorded at 2.26 per cent. Mumbai reported 1,922 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data at 6 pm.

Maharashtra is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid", the centre has said in a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, urging the state to focus on containment strategies. The letter, based on the assessment of a central team, notes the lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour and "tracking and testing of cases".

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary after the central team's visit last week.

"Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. There very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. There is no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas," Mr Bhushan says in sharp observations.

Because of limited contact tracing, a large pool of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people were not being tracked and tested, said the letter, suggesting that testing be considerably enhanced according to protocol laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research.