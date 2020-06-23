4.4 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, Over 14,000 Deaths

India has added 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 4,40,215 while the death count rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry this morning showed.

Delhi on Monday emerged as the second worst-hit state by COVID-19 caseload in addition to death count though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in the national capital was getting stabilised gradually while Goa reported its first fatality from the disease.