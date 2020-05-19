Over 1 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, 3,163 Deaths

Eight weeks into the lockdown, India has crossed the 1 lakh-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as 4,970 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,01,139. Of 3,163 deaths linked to COVID-19 reported so far, 134 were reported in the last 24 hours. More than 39,000 patients have recovered so far, according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry.

The nationwide lockdown, announced by the government in March to tackle the pandemic that originated in China's Wuhan city, has been eased in the fourth phase across the country. Public transport - including buses and autos - will be allowed to run in several major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The ease in restrictions come as government turns focus on reviving the economy hit by the the pandemic.