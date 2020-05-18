Coronavirus: Test Migrants Showing Symptoms After Reaching Home Within 7 Days: Centre

All individuals need to undergo tests within seven days after reaching home, the government said today, announcing the revised testing strategy for coronavirus. The revised guidelines, announced by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - the nodal body in the fight against the contagion, also calls for immediate medical attention to people who are awaiting test results.

Those showing any condition that shows respiratory issues need to be tested, it said.

India today recorded the biggest single-day jump of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, with the total cases hitting 96,169, including 3,029 deaths.

The jump comes as the government released a number of restrictions as the country enters the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31.

Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark as it reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.