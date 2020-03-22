Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Reminds People To Show Gratitude At 5 pm Today

In his address to the nation on Thursday, the PM had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.

PMModi had asked people to express gratitude by giving a five-minute standing ovation.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes...Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping, beating plates or ringing bells.

On PM's call, the country is observing 'Janata curfew', or a self-imposed home isolation by all citizens, on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.

