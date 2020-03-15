Parliament Visitor Passes Suspended Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Indian government has announced various internal measures to combat the outbreak.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the practice of issuing visitor passes to attend Parliament proceedings has suspended till further orders.

A notification signed by Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Shrivastava read that the practice has been suspended in view of rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

"Accordingly, Members are requested not to recommend issue of Public Gallery passes and/or tender request(s) for Showground of Parliament House Complex. Kind cooperation of the Members is solicited," the notification read.

There are over 90 confirmed cases in India and, as per data from the World Health Organization, there are 126 cases in the SAARC region; Pakistan has 20 COVID-19 cases.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a video conference with other SAARC nations at 5 pm on Sunday to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and infected 1.3 lakh others.

Two deaths from the region have been linked to COVID-19. Both are from India - a 68-year-old woman died on Friday and a 76-year-old man died on Thursday.

This includes closing 18 of 37 border checkposts to international traffic and suspension of all existing visas - except a few types such as UN and diplomatic - till April 15. The government has also advised against non-essential travel abroad; people have been warned of a 14-day quarantine on their return.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in a market in China's Wuhan district in December last year. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a pandemic, meaning it has spread worldwide and affected huge number of people.