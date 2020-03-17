Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Taj Mahal To Be Closed From Today As Cases Rise

Kerala has 24 positive cases with three new cases being reported on Monday. (File)

Around 25 doctors and around 47 others -- mostly staff of a leading Central government-run hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, have been asked to stay on home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Suspicion of the doctors from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology being infected was raised after one of them, tested positive on Saturday after his return from Spain. Kerala has 24 positive cases with three new cases being reported on Monday.

So far, Maharashtra has registered the maximum cases of coronavirus, the current figure is 39. Overall, 114 people across the country have tested positive for the virus. Worldwide, the number of deaths has passed 6,500 with more than 168,000 infections in 142 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

Mar 17, 2020 08:57 (IST) Maharashtra to stamp people in home quarantine

The Maharashtra government has decided to stamp all those people who have been sent to 100 per cent home quarantine in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The left hand of all people observing quarantine will be stamped to identify them if they mingle with the general public.

The decision, taken at a meeting of top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure after 39 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the state - highest in India - and around seven suspected patients had fled from treatment centres in the past couple of days.

Late on Monday evening, Greater Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued an order to all officials concerned at hospitals and the airport, asking them to stamp behind the left palm of the home quarantined person concerned, the dates of isolation, with ink that would last for 14 days.



Mar 17, 2020 08:53 (IST) Coronavirus could bankrupt most airlines by end of May, consultant warns

The coronavirus pandemic will bankrupt most airlines worldwide by the end of May unless governments and the industry take coordinated steps to avoid such a situation, an aviation consultant warned.

Many airlines have probably been driven into technical bankruptcy or substantially breached debt covenants already, Sydney-based consultancy CAPA Centre for Aviation warned in a statement Monday. Carriers are depleting cash reserves quickly because their planes are grounded and those that aren't are flying more than half empty, it said.

Mar 17, 2020 08:48 (IST) Two new coronavirus cases in Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department says it two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Total 10 positive cases in the state till now, reports news agency ANI.

A 20 year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60 year-old person, a contact of the now dead Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient, have tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital, officials said.

Mar 17, 2020 08:46 (IST) Everyone need not wear a mask, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Welfare issued a statement on when and how to wear a mask, to tackle the coronavirus effectively. Good morning!



Everyone need not wear a mask.#COVID2019#IndiaFightsCorona#SwasthaBharatpic.twitter.com/C0nfrk18WQ - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020 08:28 (IST) Taj Mahal closed for visitors from today

The iconic Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors from today as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry said on Monday.

All ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted late Monday.

Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India.

Mar 17, 2020 08:26 (IST) UN Security Council halts meetings

The UN Security Council called off its two remaining meetings for the week on Monday due to the coronavirus crisis.

The council was "still functioning" despite abandoning its remaining sessions for the week, said the Chinese mission, which holds this month's rotating presidency of the body.