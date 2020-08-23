Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India Crosses 3 Million COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus updates: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 30,05,281. (File)

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 3 million just 15 days after the country reported 2 million cases, according to data. India logged more than 2 million coronavirus cases on August 7. The total cases in India are now 30,05,281, up by 29,580 since the last update 24 hours ago. India is behind Brazil and the US in biggest number of cases. India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases for the last 18 days.

In a first in India, the country's top medical research body is working to create an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) vaccine portal, as a repository for all information related to vaccine development in India. The ICMR vaccine portal would be made public by the next week.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year.

Maharashtra with 6,57,450 has the highest cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,73,410) and Andhra Pradesh (3,45,216).

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 23, 2020 06:47 (IST) COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Developed By End Of The Year: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Aug 23, 2020 06:30 (IST) India conducted over 1 million COVID-19 tests in a day

India has "crossed a significant milestone" of testing more than 10 lakh (1 million) samples in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore, Union Health Ministry said.

As has been reported from states and Union Territories that have pushed ahead with aggressive testing, there is a commensurate decline in the positivity rate, the Health Ministry said.

The cumulative tests conducted so far have reached 3,44,91,073 of which around 28 per cent samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Aug 23, 2020 06:11 (IST) Spike in COVID-19 cases in Ireland continues with 156 new infections

Ireland reported more than 100 daily COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in eight days on Saturday after the health service was notified of 156 new infections and two additional deaths.

Ireland significantly tightened its nationwide coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday to try to rein in the new spike, which began in late July after cases had fallen to a daily average of around 20 for much of the previous two months.

The government lifted separate stricter measures in two counties on Friday but extended them for two more weeks in Kildare, where there were 36 cases. Dublin accounted for 55 with the rest spread across the country, similar to previous days.

Aug 23, 2020 06:08 (IST) States announce fresh restrictions after rise in COVID-19 cases in India

Several states have announced fresh restrictions amid spike in cases. Haryana on Friday announced weekend lockdown and said all offices and shops will remain shut on weekends, except stores selling essential items.

Punjab ordered daily night curfew (7 pm to 5 am) from Friday and a weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns in the state, as part of a strict response to the worrying surge in coronavirus cases.