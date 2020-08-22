Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Recovery Rate In India Nearly 75%

There are 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus infection. (File)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared past 74 per cent on Friday with a record 62,282 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day taking the total recoveries to 21.5 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.89 per cent.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total recoveries have surged to 21,58,946 and exceeds active cases of coronavirus infection by 14,66,918 as on date.

There are 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus infection which is the "actual caseload" of the country and comprise 23.82 per cent of the total cases presently.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said Friday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years -- faster than it took for the Spanish flu. "We hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva, insisting that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 22, 2020 06:14 (IST) Mexico reports 5,928 new coronavirus cases and 504 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,928 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 549,734 cases and 59,610 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Aug 22, 2020 06:11 (IST) Bengaluru Crosses 1-Lakh Mark With 2,948 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, one of the worst-affected metro cities in the country, crossed the one-lakh mark today with 2,948 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Karnataka health department data this evening.

Aug 22, 2020 06:09 (IST) Scientists Recommend Over 40% Humidity In Buildings To Curb Covid Spread: Report

In addition to measures like social distancing and wearing masks, an Indian-German team of scientists recommend controlling indoor humidity conditions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

The researchers, including those from CSIR National Physical Laboratory in New Delhi, said in order to contain the pandemic, it is extremely important to implement standards for indoor air humidity in rooms with many people, such as hospitals, open-plan offices, or public transport.