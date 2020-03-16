Foreigners Can't Visit Delhi Gurudwaras Without 15-Day Stay In India

Mr Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc will be disinfected regularly. (File)

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday banned the entry of foreigners who have not completed their 15-day stay in India in all gurdwaras in the city to check the transmission of novel coronavirus.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately.

"Only foreigners who have been staying in India for more than 15 days and tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to visit gurdwaras," he said.

Gurduwara authorities have also discontinued providing headscarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.

