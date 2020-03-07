Delhi Airport May Have Separate Baggage Belt For 12 Virus-Hit Countries

India began screening passengers at 7 airports from January 17, which was later extended to 21 airports.

Reinforcing precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, Delhi Airport is planning to have a separate belt for baggage of international passengers from 12 countries, that are most impacted by the deadly disease, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said on Saturday

The measure was suggested by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who visited the Delhi airport on Thursday and took stock of the preparedness.

Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan city of China and has spread to over 78 countries. Countries like, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea Singapore have reported a maximum number of cases.

India has reported 34 positive cases so far. Whereas thousands of people are under observation.

"DIAL is already following GOI guidelines for medical screening of all passengers arriving on international flights, in line with the Airport Health Organization (APHO) requirements. The new guidelines are being discussed with all the stakeholders and a trial run of the same will be taken up very soon," said the DIAl spokesperson.

India began screening passengers at seven airports from January 17, which was later extended to 21 airports.

Now thermal screening of all passengers coming on all international flights is being done. Several flights come at a time, screening of over 6 lakh people has been done.