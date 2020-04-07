On Government's COVID-19 Control Plan, 3 Kinds Of Care Centres

Hospitals taking care of critical cases will have fully equipped ICUs and ventilators

The government has proposed three kinds of facilities to treat people suspected of having COVID-19 and the confirmed cases, which takes into account the condition of the patient and makes optimum use of resources. The country currently has around 4,300 patients and available data suggests that nearly 70 per cent of them show mild or very mild symptoms. Such cases may not require admission to COVID-19 blocks or dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, the health ministry said. But in view of the situation in Europe and the US, the government is prepping for all eventualities.

In a set of guidelines issued for the management of COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said the management of the patients will depend on their condition.

For those who, doctors say, have mild symptoms, the treatment will be done at COVID Care Centers - makeshift facilities that can be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums or lodges. If need be, even existing quarantine facilities can be converted into COVID Care Centers, the document says.

Hospitals that are handling non-COVID-19 cases should be designated as COVID Care Centers only as a last resort as it might lead to the infection spreading among the other patients, including pregnant women and newborns.

The second category of facility, the Dedicated COVID Health Centres, would be hospitals that treat patients clinically marked as moderate. These would be a single hospital or a separate block in a hospital which has its own entry and exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres.

The Dedicated COVID Hospitals would offer comprehensive care primarily for patients who have severe symptoms. These should be either full hospitals or an independent block. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals.

Hospitals meant to take care of critical cases will have fully equipped Intensive Care Units, ventilators and beds with assured oxygen support.

All the three kinds of centres should have separate areas for suspected and confirmed cases and in no circumstances the people can be allowed to mix, the ministry said.