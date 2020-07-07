Offices Shut, Transport Banned In Bengal's COVID Containment Zone Rules

West Bengal: The entry and exit in containment zones will be controlled (File)

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Bengal has declared strict lockdown from Thursday evening in containment zones or parts of the state with the highest number of infections. Large parts of Kolkata, among the country's worst-hit by the virus, will shut down.

All offices will be shut and transport banned in containment zones across the state from 5 pm, Thursday.

Non-essential activities will not be allowed. Shopping malls and industries will shut down.

The entry and exit in containment zones will be controlled to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Kolkata reportedly has 18 containment zones and 1,872 isolation units. Of some 861 cases reported from the state on Monday, Kolkata recorded 281.

Bengal, which places eighth among the top 10 worst-affected states, has close to 23,000 COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths.

The state government had earlier announced total shutdown in parts of Malda district in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said flights to the state from hotspot cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad would be suspended till July 19.

India's coronavirus count crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday. 22,252 fresh cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 has pushed the total cases in the country to 7,19,665 and the death count to 20,160. India is the third worst-hit nation after overtaking Russia.