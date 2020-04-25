No Officials, No Police Escort: Central COVID-19 Team In Bengal Complains

Coronavirus: West Bengal reported 40 COVID-19 cases today, taking total to 423 (AFP)

A central team sent to West Bengal to investigate alleged violations of the coronavirus lockdown and alleged lapses by the Mamata Banerjee government has complained of non-cooperation by the state.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that is tasked with assessing the COVID-19 situation in Bengal and issue directions to the state authorities in a letter today alleged they have not got any logistic support for field visits.

"In the absence of police escort, would the state government take responsibility for the safety and security of the IMCT if it ventures out on its own?" said the letter signed by the team leader and Additional Secretary to the centre Apurva Chandra.

Among the questions raised by the central team to the Bengal government was a query on alleged orders to limit their movement across the state.

"Whether it is fact that a DCP of West Bengal police informed BSF (Border Security Force) officers at BSF guest house on 21.04.2020 that the IMCT cannot leave the campus without permission of the state government as lockdown is in force and the IMCT if it leaves the BSF guest house is only permitted to go to the airport," Mr Chandra said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the centre have been attacking each other over the IMCT's visit to Bengal. The centre has warned Bengal, citing the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and a Supreme Court order to say the Bengal government must comply with orders and co-operate with the central team.

The IMCT has sought from the state Chief Secretary, among other things, information about people who attended an event held by the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Many of them were found infected with coronavirus. The team asked details about their quarantine status and how many of them have tested positive.

For the first time, Bengal on Friday officially linked 57 deaths to COVID-19. The state government revealed that according to its death audit committee, 57 COVID-19 patients had died, but asserted that 39 of these were due to co-morbidities.

Only 18 of the deaths were because of COVID-19, Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told the media. "Balance 39 deaths were due to comorbidities and COVID-19 was incidental," Mr Sinha said.

The state reported 40 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total to 423. So far 9,880 people have been tested, 937 in the last 24 hours.