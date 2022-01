Assam has brought fresh curbs amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Those who are not vaccinated will no longer be allowed in public places.

The night curfew has been extended by one hour - instead of 11 pm, it begins at 10 pm and ends at 6 AM.

For students of nursery, classes 1-5, schools will be shut. A hybrid model for the students of classes 9 -12 will be in force - they will attend the classes physically for three days, and rest of the days, it will be online.