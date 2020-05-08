Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 50,000-Mark, With Over 5,000 New Cases

No new COVID-19 cases across 13 states and Union Territories in last 24 hours: Harsh Vardhan (File)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 56,000 on Thursday with big urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai reporting rising numbers of people having tested positive for the deadly virus infection, but the count of those who have recovered also neared 16,000.

More than 5,000 new cases have been detected across the country since Wednesday morning, figures announced by different states and union territories showed. The number of deaths across the country also crossed 1,800 while fatalities were reported from paramilitary forces too. A significant number of health workers and security personnel, who are among the ''frontline warriors'' in the COVID-19 fight, have tested positive for the deadly virus in the recent days.

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisite space at home, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.

In the ''Additional guidelines for quarantine of returnees from abroad/contacts/ isolation of suspect or confirmed cases in private facilities'", released on Thursday evening, the ministry said there are large number of facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges which are "unoccupied due to impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism".

Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, but it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that 13 states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir, have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Informing reporters that 3,561 new coronavirus cases have been reported and 1,084 patients have recovered in 24 hours since Wednesday morning, he asserted that "in comparison with other countries, India is in a better state as the fatality rate is 3.3 per cent and recovery rate is 28.83 per cent."

Of the total 35,902 active cases, 4.8 per cent patients are in ICU, 1.1 per cent on ventilators and 3.3 per cent are on oxygen support.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India Live Updates:

May 08, 2020 05:40 (IST) Out of the 181 people brought to Cochin International Airport last night from Abu Dhabi, one passenger had some physical ailment

Kerala: Out of the 181 people, who were brought to Cochin International Airport last night from Abu Dhabi, one passenger had some physical ailment. He was brought to a short-stay quarantine home arranged by Ernakulam district administration, in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/I22xHKtcS1 - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

May 08, 2020 05:31 (IST) COVID-19 India: Second special train from Delhi to leave for Muzaffarpur on Friday with 1200 migrants



The second migrant special train from Delhi will leave for Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday, officials said, hours after the first Shramik Special from the New Delhi Railway Station left for Madhya Pradesh with over 1,000 workers.

The train to Muzaffarpur is expected to leave Friday evening, with 1,200 passengers who were stranded in the national capital due to the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.

The Delhi government is also in talks with Uttar Pradesh to run special trains for migrant workers from the state who wish to return, they added.

The special train for Madhya Pradesh left at 8 pm on Thursday.

