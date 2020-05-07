'Read Calmly': Bureaucrat On Chetan Bhagat's Home Ministry Circular Tweet

Chetan Bhagat had made a sarcastic tweet on Home Ministry circular regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior bureaucrat from Goa slammed writer Chetan Bhagat for his sarcastic tweet on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' circulars regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal (he prefers not to use a surname) on Wednesday reacted to Chetan Bhagat's sarcastic tweet about the MHA's orders and circulars on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his tweet three days ago, Mr Bhagat had said, "If you can understand MHA circulars, you can crack the Data Analysis and Comprehension of CAT or any other entrance exam in the world easily."

If you can understand MHA circulars, you can crack the Data Analysis and Comprehension of CAT or any entrance exam in the world easily. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 3, 2020

The IAS officer, who is currently part of the state government's efforts to help migrant labourers, took on Mr Bhagat for his jibe.

"Civil services exams are among the toughest in the world. With patience, orders/circulars can easily be understood. Read calmly, because each word written in such orders matters.