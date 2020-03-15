"No Need To Be Scared": Delhi's First Coronavirus Patient, Now Recovered

Coronavirus outbreak: The Delhi resident had contracted the virus in Europe. (Representational)

There is nothing to fear about contracting the novel coronavirus and the treatment is very smooth for most healthy individuals, a 45-year-old businessman, who was the first person in Delhi to be diagnosed with the infection and has now recovered, told NDTV on Sunday.

Praising the facilities at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he was being treated for the last two weeks, he said, "There is no need to be scared. It is just like normal flu. If a healthy person reaches the doctor, our health system is well-equipped, one of the best in the world. Isolation ward is not like a 2 by 2 cell without sunlight."

Narrating his experience, the Delhi resident, who has been advised to stay at home for another 14 days, said the team of doctors at the hospital were very reassuring.

"I returned from Europe on February 25 and I had fever the next day. I went to a doctor who told me it was a throat infection. He gave me medicine for three days. I recovered on 28th but I again had fever on 29th so I went to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. On March 1st I tested positive," he said.

"Honestly, it was difficult only till the time they had not told me I was positive. But when a team of doctors came to see me at Safdarjung the next day where I had been shifted, they made me so comfortable saying 'it is curable, you are a healthy person and it is just cold and cough and it would just go. It just takes a little more time than the usual cold and cough'," he said.

"I am not a doctor but it was little different than the usual cold and cough. It was an isolation ward at Safdarjung that the government of India has created for this. The facilities were very good, it was among the best I have seen, even including private hospitals. I had a private room with a bathroom," he said.