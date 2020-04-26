'Dal Mein Kuch Kaala': Uddhav Thackeray On Foodgrains Promised By Centre

Coronavirus Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray spoke to reporters via Facebook Live on Sunday evening

In a two-for-one moment on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a thinly-veiled double swipe at the centre - over both delay in delivery of dal (pulses) to the state during the coronavirus lockdown and allegations that some opposition leaders were playing politics during the ongoing health crisis.

Mr Thackeray, speaking via video link to maintain social distancing protocols, said: "dal mein kuch kaala hai, pehle dal toh aaney do (there is something wrong with the dal, but first let the dal come).

"Dal mein kuch kaala hai... we have been asking them (the centre) for dal because, under the food security scheme, whatever grains we have to distribute, there is only rice. Wheat and dal is required. Dal mein kuch kaala hai (but) pehle dal toh aaney do," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Last month Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing an Rs 1.75 lakh crore package for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, said they would get five kilograms of wheat/rice and one kilogram of their preferred dal.

These would be free of cost for the next three months, she said, declaring that "no one will go hungry". However, in his address Uddhav Thackeray indicated the foodgrains had not yet been delivered.

Mr Thackeray also had praise for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, whose BJP broke up with Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena, spectacularly, despite winning last year's Assembly election. Mr Gadkari had cautioned against politicising the coronavirus outbreak and urged leaders to work together at this time.

Mr Thackeray, who said "I want to thank Gadkariji", was seen by many as referring to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been critical of the current administration's handling of the crisis.

"Elections come and go. Sometimes people come to power and sometimes they go out of power. But if we lose lives that will never come back. We should not do politics over this and I want to thank Gadkariji. We have a good centre-state relationship but some are still doing politics," he said.

"Your (Mr Gadkari's) advice to refrain from politics and stand by the Maharashtra government, I thank you for this. I want to thank you because your appeal that this is not the time for politics... everyone should support the people of Maharashtra," he added.

Nitin Gadkari's comment on the matter is interesting, given that there is reportedly little love lost between him and Mr Fadnavis.

Mr Thackeray also hit out at allegations his government was not being transparent in handling the COVID-19 crisis; the comment comes after a central team visited the state this week.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in this novel coronavirus outbreak, with over 7,600 confirmed cases and 323 deaths so far. State capital Mumbai is the worst-affected metro city in the country with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.

"What will happen? There are all kinds of figures doing the rounds... there will be this many cases in Maharashtra and that many cases in Mumbai. Are figures being hidden? Nothing has been hidden. There is nothing to hide," Mr Thackeray said.

The Chief Minister also said his state will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of the month; the nation is currently under lockdown till May 3.

The centre is expected to take a decision on this matter after Monday's video meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of chief ministers. Mr Thackeray is not on the list of state leaders for tomorrow's meeting.

India has reported nearly 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 826 deaths so far.

World 29,12,842 Cases 18,82,135 Active 8,27,274 Recovered 2,03,433 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 29,12,842 and 2,03,433 have died; 18,82,135 are active cases and 8,27,274 have recovered as on April 26, 2020 at 5:38 pm.