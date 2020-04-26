'Dal Mein Kuch Kaala': Uddhav Thackeray On Foodgrains Promised By Centre

In a two-for-one moment on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a thinly-veiled double swipe at the centre - over both delay in delivery of dal (pulses) to the state during the coronavirus lockdown and allegations that some opposition leaders were playing politics during the ongoing health crisis.
Mr Thackeray, speaking via video link to maintain social distancing protocols, said: "dal mein kuch kaala hai, pehle dal toh aaney do (there is something wrong with the dal, but first let the dal come).
"Dal mein kuch kaala hai... we have been asking them (the centre) for dal because, under the food security scheme, whatever grains we have to distribute, there is only rice. Wheat and dal is required. Dal mein kuch kaala hai (but) pehle dal toh aaney do," Uddhav Thackeray said.
Last month Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing an Rs 1.75 lakh crore package for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, said they would get five kilograms of wheat/rice and one kilogram of their preferred dal.
These would be free of cost for the next three months, she said, declaring that "no one will go hungry". However, in his address Uddhav Thackeray indicated the foodgrains had not yet been delivered.
Mr Thackeray also had praise for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, whose BJP broke up with Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena, spectacularly, despite winning last year's Assembly election. Mr Gadkari had cautioned against politicising the coronavirus outbreak and urged leaders to work together at this time.
Mr Thackeray, who said "I want to thank Gadkariji", was seen by many as referring to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been critical of the current administration's handling of the crisis.
"Elections come and go. Sometimes people come to power and sometimes they go out of power. But if we lose lives that will never come back. We should not do politics over this and I want to thank Gadkariji. We have a good centre-state relationship but some are still doing politics," he said.
"Your (Mr Gadkari's) advice to refrain from politics and stand by the Maharashtra government, I thank you for this. I want to thank you because your appeal that this is not the time for politics... everyone should support the people of Maharashtra," he added.
Nitin Gadkari's comment on the matter is interesting, given that there is reportedly little love lost between him and Mr Fadnavis.
Mr Thackeray also hit out at allegations his government was not being transparent in handling the COVID-19 crisis; the comment comes after a central team visited the state this week.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in this novel coronavirus outbreak, with over 7,600 confirmed cases and 323 deaths so far. State capital Mumbai is the worst-affected metro city in the country with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.
"What will happen? There are all kinds of figures doing the rounds... there will be this many cases in Maharashtra and that many cases in Mumbai. Are figures being hidden? Nothing has been hidden. There is nothing to hide," Mr Thackeray said.
The Chief Minister also said his state will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of the month; the nation is currently under lockdown till May 3.
The centre is expected to take a decision on this matter after Monday's video meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of chief ministers. Mr Thackeray is not on the list of state leaders for tomorrow's meeting.
India has reported nearly 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 826 deaths so far.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai3029
Pune660
Thane465
Nashik96
Nagpur76
Mumbai Sub Ur67
Yavatmal32
Aurangabad30
Sangli27
Ahmednagar27
Sholapur21
Buldhana21
Palaghar17
Akola17
Raigad17
Satara14
Kolhapur8
Latur8
Ratnagiri7
Amravati6
Jalgaon3
Osmanabad3
Sindhudurg (kudal)2
Chandrapur2
Dhule2
Beed1
Washim1
Parbhani1
Jalna1
Nandurbar1
Gondia1
Hingoli1
Details Awaited*2964
7628 811
6229 670
1076 119
323 22
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad1298
Surat338
Vadodara188
Rajkot40
Bhavnagar32
Anand28
Bharuch23
Gandhi Nagar17
Patan15
Narmada12
Panchmahal11
Banaskantha10
Arvalli8
Chhota Udepur7
Kutch6
Mehsana6
Botad5
Porbandar3
Mahisagar3
Kheda3
Gir Somnath3
Dahod3
Sabarkantha2
Valsad2
Morbi1
Jamnagar1
Tapi1
Details Awaited*1005
3071 256
2656 233
282 17
133 6
DistrictCases
Tj From Quaritine1080
Central Delhi184
South East130
West Delhi122
South Delhi70
North Delhi60
Shahadara48
South West Delhi42
East Delhi38
New Delhi37
North West Delhi32
North East Delhi25
Details Awaited*757
2625 111
1702 98
869 12
54 1
DistrictCases
Indore915
Bhopal277
Khargon41
Dhaar41
Khandwa (east Nimar)32
Ujjain29
Raisen29
Hoshangabad25
Jabalpur25
Barwani24
Dewas18
Vidisha13
Ratlam13
Morena13
Mandsaur9
Agar8
Shajapur6
Sheopur-kalan4
Alirajpur3
Gwalior3
Sagar2
Shivpuri2
Chindwara2
Betul2
Rajgarh1
Dindori1
Tikamgarh1
Details Awaited*557
2096 144
1787 137
210
99 7
DistrictCases
Jaipur537
Jodhpur228
Bharatpur102
Kota99
Tonk95
Banswara60
Iran Evacuees60
Nagaur58
Jhunjhunu37
Bikaner35
Jaisalmer32
Bhilwara28
Ajmer23
Jhalawar20
Churu14
Dausa13
Alwar7
Dungarpur5
Sawai Madhopur5
Udaipur4
Hanumangarh3
Karauli3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar2
Dholpur1
Barmer1
Details Awaited*607
2083 49
1557
493 263
33 6
DistrictCases
Agra241
Lucknow167
Gautam Budha Nagar98
Meerut75
Saharanpur72
Kanpur59
Firozabad58
Moradabad58
Ghaziabad41
Shamli26
Bijnor26
Basti19
Bulandshahar18
Sitapur17
Hapur17
Amroha17
Baghpat15
Rampur15
Varanasi14
Budaun13
Azamgarh7
Auraiya7
Sambhal7
Mathura6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur6
Kannauj6
Pratapgarh6
Bareilly6
Muzaffar Nagar5
Jaunpur5
Lakhimpur Kheri4
Mainpuri4
Hathras4
Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj)3
Mirzapur3
Etah3
Etawah3
Kaushambi2
Banda2
Pilibhit2
Hardoi2
Rae-bareilly2
Unnao1
Sultanpur1
Bara-banki1
Sant Kabir Nagar1
Shahjahanpur1
Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi)1
Mau1
Gonda1
Allahabad1
Details Awaited*667
1843 65
1525 21
289 41
29 3
DistrictCases
Chennai303
Coimbatore133
Tiruppur109
Dindigul76
Erode70
Tirunelveli62
Chengalpattu53
Tiruchirapalli50
Namakkal50
Thiruvallur48
Thanjavur46
Madurai46
Nagapattinam44
Theni43
Karur42
Ranipet39
Villupuram36
Thoothukudi27
Thiruvarur27
Cuddalore26
Tenkasi26
Salem24
Vellore22
Virudhunagar19
Tirupattur17
Nagerkoil (kanyakumari)16
Sivagangai12
Tiruvannamalai12
Ramanathapuram11
Udagamandalam9
Kancheepuram9
Perambalur5
Ariyalur4
Kalllakurichi3
Pudukottai1
Details Awaited*301
1821 66
838
960 94
23 1
DistrictCases
Kurnool158
Guntur128
Krishna76
Nellore67
Prakasam44
Kadapa37
West Godavari35
Anantapur29
Chittoor28
East Godavari24
Visakhapatnam20
Details Awaited*451
1097 36
835
231 60
31
DistrictCases
Hyderabad472
Suryapet75
Nizamabad56
Vikarabad36
Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy)35
Gadwal (jogulamba)32
Medchal30
Warangal25
Adilabad19
Karimnagar19
Nirmal18
Yadadri15
Nalgonda15
Mahaboobnagar12
Kamareddy11
Sangareddy8
Khammam7
Medak6
Asifabad (komarambhim)5
Kothagudem (badadri)4
Jagityal3
Siricilla (rajanna)3
Bhupalpally (jayashanker)3
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapally2
Mulugu2
Janagoan2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*72
991 7
685
280 27
26
DistrictCases
Kolkata184
Howrah79
North 24 Parganas46
Purba Mednipur21
Hooghly12
South 24 Parganas9
Kalimpomg7
Paschim Burdwan7
Nadia6
Jalpaiguri5
Darjeeling4
Paschim Mednipur4
Diamond Harbour-hd3
Murshidabad2
Basirhat-hd1
Purba Burdwan1
Nandigram-hd1
Details Awaited*219
611 40
488 38
105 2
18
DistrictCases
Mysuru84
Bbmp66
Belagavi42
Vijayapura32
Kalburgi27
Bengaluru (u)23
Bagalkote21
Chikkaballapur16
Bidar15
Dakshin Kannada14
Ballari13
Mandya12
Bengaluru (r)12
Uttara Kannada11
Dharwad7
Gadag4
Udupi3
Tumakuru2
Davanagere2
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*93
501 12
306
177 24
18
DistrictCases
Bandipora81
Srinagar79
Baramulla43
Kupwara31
Jammu27
Shopian22
Udhampur20
Ganderbal14
Badgam13
Kulgam6
Rajouri4
Samba4
Anantnag3
Pulwama3
Details Awaited*144
494 40
376 36
112 3
6 1
DistrictCases
Kasaragode170
Cannanore(kannur)92
Ernakulam24
Kozhicode (calicut)20
Malappuram20
Pathanamthitta17
Thiruvananthapuram14
Thrissur13
Idukki10
Kollam9
Palakkad8
Alappuzha5
Kottayam3
Wyanad3
Details Awaited*50
458 7
116
338 7
4
DistrictCases
Sasnagar61
Jalandhar48
Patiala26
Pathankot24
Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar)19
Ludhiana16
Amritsar11
Mansa11
Hoshiarpur7
Moga4
Rupnagar3
Sangrur3
Faridkot3
Kapurthala2
Barnala2
Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind)2
Muktsar1
Gurdaspur1
Firozepur1
Details Awaited*53
298
214
67
17
DistrictCases
Nuh57
Faridabad42
Gurgaon38
Palwal34
Panchkula18
Ambala12
Sonepat7
Karnal6
Panipat5
Sirsa4
Yamunanagar3
Bhiwani3
Kurukshetra2
Kaithal2
Jind2
Hissar2
Rohtak1
Fatehabad1
Charkhi Dadri1
Details Awaited*49
289 17
110
176 20
3
DistrictCases
Siwan29
Nalanda28
Munger20
Begusarai9
Patna7
Gaya5
Buxar4
Gopalganj3
Nawada3
Bhagalpur1
Bhojpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Vaishali1
Details Awaited*138
251 23
203 23
46
2
DistrictCases
Khurda (bhuvaneshwar)46
Bhadrak8
Balasore3
Jajpur2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara2
Sundargarh2
Cuttack1
Dhenkanal1
Puri1
Details Awaited*35
103 9
68 8
34 1
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi25
Bokaro10
Hazaribagh3
Dhanbad2
Simdega2
Deoghar1
Giridh1
Koderma1
Details Awaited*22
67 8
51 4
13 4
3
DistrictCases
Dehradun24
Nainital9
Haridwar7
Udhamsingh Nagar4
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*4
50 2
24 1
26 1
0
DistrictCases
Una16
Solan9
Chamba6
Kangra5
Hamirpur2
Sirmaur1
Details Awaited*1
40
17
22 4
1
DistrictCases
Korba28
Raipur5
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*1
37 1
5
32 2
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon6
Dhubri4
Goalpara4
Nalbari4
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
S Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
36
16
19
1
DistrictCases
South Andaman16
Details Awaited*17
33 6
22 6
11
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh26
Details Awaited*4
30 2
13
17 2
0
DistrictCases
Leh (ladakh)14
Details Awaited*6
20
6
14
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills11
Details Awaited*1
12
11
0
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry6
Details Awaited*1
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa6
South Goa1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura1
2
0
2 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal West1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0