Tests Protocol, PPE Availability Discussed In Centre's Review Meet On Covid-19 Measures

The Prime Minister's Office on Friday reviewed the efforts made by a special team of officials formed to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Empowered Groups of Officers - special team formed to tackle Covid-19 outbreak - apprised the PMO over the issues related to supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items, efforts undertaken for the benefit of stakeholders involved, steps to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing.

The meeting, chaired by the Principal Secretary PK Mishra, also deliberated on the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which (as on date) 1,45,916 samples have been tested.

The Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with NGOs at district level be done to avoid overlaps and ensure maximum utilization of resources.

The production of PPEs is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured, the centre was told.

The group of officials also told PMO that all Chief Secretaries of States have been issued instructions to arrange for shelter for the vulnerable groups like migrants and homeless.