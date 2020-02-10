Nearly 2 Lakh Passengers Scanned For Coronavirus At 21 Airports In India

Passengers of over 1,800 flights have been screened for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said. (File)

Over 1.9 lakh passengers have been screened for coronavirus at 21 airports across the country, the government said on Sunday.

"As of now 1,818 flights and 1,97,192 passengers have been screened at 21 airports. The Ministry is extending all the possible support to the states and Union Territories in order to combat the situation arising due to the novel coronavirus," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry added that over 9,000 people are under community surveillance. Over 1,510 samples have been tested and 1,507 of them were found negative except for 3 samples in Kerala.

"All the states are continually strengthening their rapid response teams to counter any eventuality and universal screening for all flights from Singapore and Thailand besides Hong Kong and China is underway," the Health Ministry said.