Coronavirus: Mumbai Offices Shut Till March 31, Essential Services Open

All offices in Mumbai and a few other cities in Maharashtra will be closed till March 31 to fight coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Friday. All shops have also been shut, excluding those selling essential items.

All offices will be closed, only essential services will operate in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, the Chief Minister said as the number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 52.

He asked employers not to stop employee salaries. "Crises will come and go but don't stop your humanity," said Uddhav Thackeray.

He also said stopping public transport would be the "last resort" if people did not stop crowding local trains and buses.

The Chief Minister said government offices would operate at 25% attendance in Mumbai.

"Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are required to reduce unnecessary movement," said Mr Thackeray.

Yesterday, the iconic dabbawalahs of Mumbai stopped their tiffin service as the state tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced there would be no exams for students of standards 1 to 8. Those in Class 9 and 11 would appear for exams after April 15, she said.